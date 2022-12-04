1924 – 2022

KENOSHA—Mario E. Ceschin, 98 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI.

He was born May 19, 1924, in Millsboro, PA, the son of the late Augusto and Gemma (Dalla Santa) Ceschin. Mario graduated from Redstone High School in 1941.

Mario served in the Civilian Conservation Camps from 1941-1942; he went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army during WWII from 1943-1945, 1st Infantry. During this time, and in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, Belgium, and Germany.

He settled in Kenosha, WI 1946 after being honorably discharged where he started work at American Brass, later at Nash Motors, and spent most of his career with the Wisconsin Bell Telephone Company, retiring as a Supervisor after 32 years.

On September 2, 1950, he married Neva Marchello at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI, and she preceded him in death in 2000.

Mario was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, Kenosha, WI, a member of the VFW Post #1865, American Legion Post #21, the Kenosha Alpine Club and the Telephone Pioneers Club.

Survivors include his children: Patricia (Paul) Matsen, Susan Cook, and Joe (Ann) Ceschin; six grandchildren: Anna, Carly, Erica, Sonja, Kyle, and Kelly; great-grandchildren: Matthew, Caitlin, Nora, Leiana, Kanoa, Mahina, Neva, Veda, Neil, Ethan, and Addilynn; sisters-in-law: Maria Ceschin, Carole Ceschin, and Patty Ceschin

In addition to his parents and wife, Mario was preceded in death by his siblings: Guido Ceschin, August Ceschin, Arthur Ceschin, Pam (Jerry) Yacobet, and Valeria Ceschin; granddaughter, Katie Ceschin McQuestion; son-in-law, Dave Cook.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the funeral home. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Katie Ceschin McQuestion Memorial Scholarship Fund, 3318 E. Sheffield Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296, in his memory.

