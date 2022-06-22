GREEN BAY—Marion Jean Firchow, age 80, a resident of Green Bay, formerly of Kenosha, died Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Green Bay.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Wesley United Methodist Church in Kenosha, 4600-60th Street. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.
A complete obituary will follow in the Thursday edition of the paper.
