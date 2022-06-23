July 6, 1941—June 18, 2022

GREEN BAY—Marion Jean Firchow, 80, of Green Bay (formerly of Kenosha), ascended to heaven on June 18, 2022. She passed on with dignity and grace in much the same way that she lived her life on Earth.

Marion was born on July 6, 1941, to Sylvia (Hansen) and Harold Zoellner on Washington Island, WI. Marion was proud of her upbringing as an “Island Girl”, loved to share stories of small town life, lake swimming, and Danish heritage with family and friends. When Marion was 14, she, her parents and her brother, Robert, moved to Kenosha in search of greater employment opportunities for Harold and Robert than what were currently available on the Island. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1958 and continued to enjoy being on the reunion committee through numerous decades.

Upon arrival to the mainland, Marion volunteered at St. Catherine’s Hospital as an Aide at 15, later to become an LPN and then a Registered Nurse upon returning to school in her early 40’s Marion’s family swelled with pride of Marion’s tenacity to return to obtain her degree later in life. Even the ever-stoic father, Harold/Papa shed huge, proud tears as Marion walked on stage to receive her degree as a Registered Nurse.

In 1957, Marion met Monty Lee Firchow at St. Catherine’s Hospital. He was involved in an automobile accident. Little did Monty know that on the day he would roll a car, he would lose a finger, he would gain a wife for life. Marion and Monty would wed on October 29, 1960, going on to have three children, Lori Lee Rhodig, Suzanne Lee Banick, Green Bay, WI and Michael Lee Firchow, Las Cruces, NM. Her dedication, care, and love for her family was unparalleled as she provided selflessly for her children, husband, and parents.

Marion would later work as a Registered Nurse at Aurora Hospital before retiring from her noble, caring position as a Nurse.

In retirement, she loved to garden and celebrate life with her friends in the Red Hat Society. In 2016, Marion moved to Allouez Sunrise Village where she spent her final years with her beloved Bubba, a yellow Tabby. The family wants to give a huge shout out to the staff at Allouez, Heartland Hospice, and the kindness and cribbage playing of our friend Jerry Andrel.

Marion was predeceased by her parents Harold and Sylvia Zoellner, her husband, Monty Firchow, and her brother, Robert Zoellner. She is survived by her three children: Lori Lee Rhodig (spouse Anthony), Washougal, WA, Suzanne Lee Banick, (friend Jim Steiner), Green Bay, WI, and Michael Lee Firchow (spouse Stephanie), Las Cruces, NM; her grandchildren: Jeremy Lee Banick (Kaukauna, WI), Jesse Lee Banick (Fremont, WI), Barak Lee Firchow (Las Cruces, NM), Nova Lee Firchow (Canutillo, TX) and Taylor Grace Rhodig (Washougal, WA); and two great-grandchildren: Henry and Kensley.

Visitation will be this Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 4600 60th St., Kenosha, WI. At 11:30 a.m., Pastor Grace will preside over the Service, and the burial/entombment service will be at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Road, Kenosha. There will be a luncheon at Wesley United Methodist Church immediately after entombment. Stories will be shared; friends will reacquaint and laughter will be had by all. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund in Marion’s name.

