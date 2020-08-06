Marion Joy Millsaps

1929—2020

Marion was born Dec. 21, 1929 to Lola and Joe Neudecker, in Memphis, Tenn. After graduating from Central High School in Memphis, Marion earned a double major in Bible and Philosophy from Southwestern (now Rhodes) College in Memphis. She went on to earn a Master’s degree in Christian Education from Emory University in Atlanta in 1952. It was during her graduate studies at Emory that she met her husband, John Howard Millsaps Jr. They were married in Memphis on Oct. 15, 1953. They spent the early years of their married life in Mississippi, where John, an ordained minister in the Methodist Church, served as pastor to a number of churches. During her time in Mississippi, Marion became certified as a math teacher and began her career as a public-school teacher.