Jan. 31, 1944—March 20, 2022

KENOSHA—Marion K. Smith, age 78, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Hospice Alliance House in Pleasant Prairie, WI surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 31, 1944 in Madison WI, she was the daughter of Thomas and Rosamond Querns (Hull). She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1962.

Marion worked in the pharmaceutical industry and was employed at Abbott and Hospira, working at Abbott for 25 years and then Hospira until her retirement in 2011.

Marion enjoyed gardening and scrapbooking and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and also participated in transporting patients to and from their appointments.

She is survived by her sons: Jeffery and Bradley Smith; daughters: Jennifer (Steve) Heinzen and Monica (Joel) Biddle; her grandchildren: Lindsey Smith, Justin Smith, Alana Biddle, Jared Heinzen and Marisa Heinzen; step-grandchildren: Krista Heinzen and Kyle Heinzen and sister Virginia Querns. She is also survived by her loving dog Sunshine.

Marion is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Querns and her sister Jean Ebben.

Funeral services for Marion will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Kemper Center-Founders Hall, 6501 3rd Avenue. Visitation will be held on Friday in Founders Hall from 9:30 AM until the time of services. Burial will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hospice Alliance or the Alzheimer’s Association.

