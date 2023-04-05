July 14, 1927—March 28, 2023

KENOSHA—Marion Magdelena Oemig, 95, of Kenosha, WI peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from cancer at Brookside Care Center.

Marion was born on July 14, 1927 to Herman and Lucille Ludwig in Kenosha, WI. On June 28, 1952, Marion married Paul A. Oemig in Kenosha, WI.

In 1959, they purchased their first home in Kenosha, and welcomed twins, Paul and Patricia in 1960, and daughter, Carol, in 1964.

Marion loved sewing and crafting throughout her life and became baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses after her retirement from Racine County’s Willowbrook Care Center. Marion loved to talk about her cherished children and grandchildren and the Bible’s promise of an earthly paradise to her friends and all those she would meet.

Marion is survived by her three children: Paul (Denise) Oemig, Patricia Oemig, and Carol (Curtis) Edmark; and her four grandchildren: Brandon Edmark, Alayna Edmark, Paul (May) Oemig, and Larisa (Kade) DeLacy. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters: Jacoba, Regina, and Theresa.

The family wishes to thank the many family, friends, and loving caregivers that visited and supported Marion during her final years, as well as the excellent staff at Brookside—a place at which Marion found much joy.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 14509 Braun Rd., Sturtevant, WI along with Zoom access.

Flowers may be delivered to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Sturtevant, WI, on Saturday April 22, 2023 between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to JW.org or Brookside Care Center, 262-653-2412.