Marjorie A. Thompson

June 24, 1937—Jan. 14, 2023

KENOSHA—Marjorie “Marge” A. Thompson, 85, long time Kenosha resident, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. She relocated to North Carolina in 2019.

She was born on June 24, 1937 to Oscar Nichols and Helen Thompson in Peoria, IL.

She grew up in Southern Illinois before relocating to Kenosha in 1955.

Marge loved cooking. She owned/managed multiple food service related businesses.

She was an avid crocheter. She enjoyed bowling as well.

Marge is survived by two daughters: Penney Alleman and Deborah Edmark (Lee Edmark); five grandchildren: Madeline Thompson, Bo Goines, Dalton Alleman, Sarah Gardner, Tori Alleman; and four great-grandchildren; and two special ladie:, Dana Iwon and Laura Scott.

Marge mourned the earlier deaths of her two sons, Alan “Butch” Thompson and David Thompson.