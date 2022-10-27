Dec. 21, 1939—Oct. 24, 2022

SILVER LAKE—Marjorie Jane Saucerman, 82 years old, lifelong resident of Silver Lake, WI passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI. She was born December 21, 1939 in Bristol, WI the daughter of the late Donald and Ruby (nee Holtdorf) Weaver.

She lived her entire life in Silver Lake with the exception of 11 years spent in North Carolina, Hawaii and California. She graduated in 1959 from Racine-Kenosha Teachers College in Union Grove.

On December 23, 1959, Marjorie married Roger A. Saucerman, Sr. at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Wilmot, WI, where they were longtime members.

Marjorie taught school for two years from 1959-1961 and later worked for 24 years from 1973-1997 for Quality Carriers/Lloyd Transportation.

Marjorie was very involved in her community. She spent many years on the Silver Lake Fire and Rescue Squad – serving five years as President. She was the Clerk Treasurer for the Village of Silver Lake from 1997 until 2005 when she retired.

Marjorie was Charter President and a lifetime member with the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Brandes Memorial Post 8375, where she also served as State President in 1990 and 1991 and as State Treasurer in 2003. She also operated the bar at the American Legion in Silver Lake from 1971 until 1973.

Marjorie is survived by her children: Colleen (Greg) Galich, Roger A. Saucerman, Jr., Jeffrey (Carolyn) Saucerman; her four grandchildren: Nicholas Galich, Joel Zarnstorff, Heather McMurray, Kelsey Saucerman; and six great-grandchildren: Lily, Bella, Corra, Tate, Maddie, Kaylee; her nieces: Paula Riddle and Beth (Rick) Reich; and great-nephews: Brian and Colin. In addition to her parents and her husband, Roger, she was preceded in death by her sister, Wanda Riddle and her brothers, George Weaver and John Robert Weaver.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with funeral services commencing at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will immediately follow in Salem Mound Cemetery, Silver Lake, WI.

For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, 7515 125th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142. Please sign the online guestbook for Marjorie at www.strangfh.com.