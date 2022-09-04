Mark Andrew Romaine

1959 – 2022

KENOSHA—Mark A. Romaine, 62 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born November 11, 1959, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Thomas and Katherine (Klucarich) Romaine.

Born with Downs Syndrome, Mark was a sweet and happy soul always quick to laugh and light up a room with his smile.

His parents were adamant about keeping him at home and helping him to lead a normal life with the family. There he enjoyed the love and attention he received as the youngest child. A favorite treat for him was a trip to McDonald’s to get a hamburger and french fries.

Mark participated in many programs at the Kenosha Achievement Center from childhood into his adult life. He thrived in an environment where his tasks were matched to his abilities.

His later years were spent at True Life Homes in Racine in a group home. A heartfelt thanks to Liz and all of the others there who worked to give him a safe and loving home.

Mark is survived by his siblings: John Romaine, Lois (Mike) Olson, Anne (Gordon) Thompson; nephews and niece: Eric Romaine, Nick Thompson, and Caroline Thompson. Mark is further survived other relatives, caretakers, and friends.

A Committal Service for Mark will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Rd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143, in Mark’s memory.

