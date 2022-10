KENOSHA—After a two-year delay, we will celebrate Mark’s beautiful life with visitation at St. Elizabeth Church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m on Saturday, October 22, 2022. St. Elizabeth Church, 47th Street & 8th Avenue followed by internment at Green Ridge and lunch at Carthage College on N. Sheridan Road to the Todd Wehr Center.