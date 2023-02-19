Mark Molinaro, Sr.

Aug. 8, 1941 - Feb. 10, 2023

LAND O'LAKES - Mark Molinaro, Sr., age 81, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee with his family by his side.

Born on August 8, 1941 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Albert and Bernice (Borkenhagen) Molinaro. Mark was a lifelong resident of Kenosha until moving in 2016, to his favorite place to spend time, Land O'Lakes, WI, with his wife of nearly 30 years, Sharon (Kavalauskas).

Mark was a proud UAW Local 72 member and AMC/Chrysler employee for 39 years. He loved building cars and taught his children that hard work was something to be proud of and they all love him for instilling that character in each of them.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, hunting, and ATV riding in the Northwoods. Many of his favorite family memories centered around summers in northern Wisconsin. His wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are so thankful that we will be able to continue the tradition started when Mark was a young boy.

Mark will be missed by his wife, Sharon Molinaro; his children, Teresa Molinaro, David (Sandy) Molinaro, Mark (Valorie) Molinaro, Jr., Anthony (Jane) Molinaro, Doug (Natalie) Kranig, Joe (Jody) Kranig; his grandchildren, Ryan Kelsey, Meghan (Josh) Colon, Kimberly (Vlad) Rasmussen, Mark (Paige) Molinaro, Hunter Molinaro, Brayden Molinaro; his great-grandchildren, Benton Molinaro and Savanah Colon; his sister, Kay (Don) Gierl; his brother, Dean (Pat) Molinaro, and his dog, Addy.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Molinaro; his grandson, Anthony Molinaro and his brother-in-law, Don Gierl.

Mark's children would like to offer a special thank you to his wife Sharon for her exceptional care, love and devotion to their father throughout their marriage and the compassion she showed him at the end of his life.

Memorial services honoring Mark's life will be held privately. Memorial remembrances made to the Boys & Girls Club, https://www.bgckenosha.org/, 1330 52nd St., Kenosha, WI 53140 would be appreciated by the family.

