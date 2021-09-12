Mark S. Young

July 14, 1954 — Sep. 8, 2021
KENOSHA — Mark Stephen Young, 67 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center.
He was born July 14, 1954, in Portage, WI the son of the late Malcolm and Mary Sydney (Butcher) Young. Mark attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. He went on to work for the City of Kenosha for over 40 years. He retired as a Supervisor of the Meter Division of Kenosha Water Utility.
On August 19, 1994, Mark married Ramona Venci at Plymouth Congregational Church Kenosha; where he was a founding member.
Mark was a history buff, especially when it came to the Civil War. He enjoyed traveling to former battlefields and recently visited the Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania. Mark was a very talented leather worker, making all kinds of pouches and matching straps. In addition to leather working, Mark was an excellent wood carver and would carve parts of his guns that he made and assembled start to finish. He also liked to spend time reading, watching history movies, and camping. Mark was proud of his family history, and was the great grandson of Charles Enos Young, Kenosha’s lighthouse keeper for 30 years. Above all else, Mark cherished time spent with his family. He was described as a “family man” and loved being a grandpa.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his in-laws, Battista and Angela (Torregessa) Venci.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona; children: Rachel (Chris) Young-Sipos, Luke (Kelly) Young, Eleanor Young, and Jacob Young; siblings: Kathleen Venci, Elizabeth Jackson, and Laura (Mark) Lohner; grandchildren: Madeline Greco, Lillian Greco, Sabrina Greco, Santino Young, and Gino Young; nephews: Paul Venci, Raymond Venci, David Venci, Adam Lohner, and Andrew Lohner. Mark is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., with a service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 6737 W Washington St. Ste 2100, Milwaukee, WI, would be appreciated.
