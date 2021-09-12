Mark S. Young

He was born July 14, 1954, in Portage, WI the son of the late Malcolm and Mary Sydney (Butcher) Young. Mark attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. He went on to work for the City of Kenosha for over 40 years. He retired as a Supervisor of the Meter Division of Kenosha Water Utility.

Mark was a history buff, especially when it came to the Civil War. He enjoyed traveling to former battlefields and recently visited the Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania. Mark was a very talented leather worker, making all kinds of pouches and matching straps. In addition to leather working, Mark was an excellent wood carver and would carve parts of his guns that he made and assembled start to finish. He also liked to spend time reading, watching history movies, and camping. Mark was proud of his family history, and was the great grandson of Charles Enos Young, Kenosha’s lighthouse keeper for 30 years. Above all else, Mark cherished time spent with his family. He was described as a “family man” and loved being a grandpa.