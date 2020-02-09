October 20, 1950—January 31, 2020

Mark T. Young, age 69, of Kenosha passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Hospital with his loving family by his side. Mark was born on October 20, 1950 in Kenosha to Ralph and Maryann (Lourigan) Young. He was an athlete in school, collecting numerous medals and he graduated from Tremper High School in 1969. Mark married Kim Andrysiak on October 25, 1984 in Reno, NV and the couple later divorced. He worked for over 27 years with United Airlines. Mark was very much into woodworking, motorcycles, kayaking when he could and golfing. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.