Mark Truax

1966-2020

Mark was born on November 15, 1966 in Kenosha, the son of Ronald & Linda (Nelson) Truax. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Mark married Donna Hettinger on March 5, 2010 in Kenosha. Mark was employed as a roofer for many years and recently worked at Gourmet Foods International. His hobbies included cheering for the Cubs, Packers, attending family gatherings and backyard BBQ’s.