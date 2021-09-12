Mark W. Putrow

Mark was born on August 2, 1957 in Kenosha, the son of the late Wayne and Bonnie (Gratehouse) Putrow. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha graduating from Tremper and attended college where he received his Associate’s degree. He married Linda Sluga on April 25, 2003 in Kenosha. Mark was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. He was employed at Speaker, Becker, and Pieper Electric Group as an Electrician for many years. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, bowling, playing football, old cars, cheering for the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs, traveling, going to his cabin in Tomahawk, but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family.