1946-2022
KENOSHA—Marla Lee Slowey, 76 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 1:30 a.m., surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation for Marla will be held at Proko Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Interment will immediately follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the family.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111-60th Street
Kenosha, WI 53144
Phone: (262) 654-3533
Visit & Sign Marla’s Online Memorial Book at: