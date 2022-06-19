 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marla Lee Slowey

  • 0
Marla Lee Slowey

1946-2022

KENOSHA—Marla Lee Slowey, 76 years old, of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 1:30 a.m., surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation for Marla will be held at Proko Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Interment will immediately follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Marla’s Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

