Feb. 12, 1958—May 11, 2022

Marlene J. (Johnson) Schlecht, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Aurora St. Lukes Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Born on February 12, 1958 in Darlington, WI, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Marabelle (Olson) Johnson. She grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of Darlington High School.

On August 1, 1987, she was united in marriage to Mark Schlecht at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Kenosha.

Throughout most of her working years, Marlene served as a Police Officer. She initially worked as an EMT for Rural Medical Ambulance (Darlington Rescue Squad), then as an officer for the Blanchardville Police Department, as a Deputy Sheriff for Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, and retired in 2005 as an officer for University of WI–Parkside Police Department.

Marlene was a proud member of St. Peter’s Parish and took part in many facets of the parish. She was a member of the St. Peter’s Women’s League, was a Catechist – in the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (RCIA), was a Communion and Bereavement Minister, Lector, and Festival Volunteer. As well, she was a long-time member, contributor and volunteer with The Association of Marian Helpers, in support of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M. – Stockbridge, MA. She was a supporter of Wisconsin Right to Life, former local board member, President and Regional Governor of the Serra Club, former board member and President of the Wisconsin Crime Prevention Practitioners Association (WCPPA), former board member and President of the International Society of Crime Prevention Practitioners (ISCPP).

She loved spending time with family, traveling, attending concerts, going to Green Bay Packer games (both home and away), as well as reading, computers, and doing just about everything with her (shadow and best bud) dog, Annie. Marlene also loved her brothers in Christ, the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception in places like Stockbridge, MA, Washington D.C., Steubenville, OH, and Rwanda, Africa. She truly treasured giving and receiving support from her friends at the Circle of Hope cancer support group in Kenosha.

Marlene will be missed by her husband, Mark; her children, Samantha Schlecht of Kenosha and Steven Schlecht of Kenosha; her siblings, Harvey (Cindy) Johnson of Waunakee, WI, Greg (Jaci) Johnson of Darlington, WI, Brian (Lori Ronnerud) Johnson of Shullsburg, WI, Kathy Stecklein of Platteville, WI, Barb (Russ) Harper of Green Bay; numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Annie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Donald “Pee–Wee” Stecklein; her sister-in-law, Cynthia Johnson; her nephew, Jeremy Johnson.

Funeral services honoring Marlene’s life will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Interment will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Union Grove. A visitation for Marlene will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to the Marians of the Immaculate Conception (in care of the Marian Helpers Center), 2 Prospect Hill Rd., Stockbridge, MA 01262, to the American Cancer Society www.donate3.cancer.org, or to Circle of Hope Breast Cancer Support Group, 8208-43rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101