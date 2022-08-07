1952—2022
KENOSHA—Marlene L. Larson, 69, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.
Born in Racine, on October 15, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Louis Larson, Mollie (Mauter) and Ranio Bertana.
She attended University of Wisconsin- Whitewater, University of Nevada, Las Vegas and California Coast University, she earned many degrees and achieved her dream of earning her Doctorate. Her passion was teaching and over the years she taught preschool, junior high, high school and taught at Mt. Mary College for 26 years before retiring in 2016. She was a loyal and generous friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Private services were held.
