April 17, 1939—April 30, 2022

Marlene R. (Schenk) Giordano, age 83, died on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

She was born on April 17, 1939 in Kenosha, a daughter of the late August and Martha (Ferch) Schenk. She was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1957.

On October 17, 1959, she married Roger L. Jensen at Holy Rosary Church. He preceded her in death September 10, 1964.

On May 18, 1968 at Holy Rosary Church, she married Robert G. Giordano, who preceded her in death July 28, 2012.

She was employed at Simmons Co., American Motors Corp., Washington Manor Nursing Home and retired from United Hospital Medical Center.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Church and the Senior Citizen’s Center. Marlene enjoyed meeting with her friends for their “Birthday Club” and with friends for breakfasts and lunches. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, and watching the Milwaukee Brewers, WI Badgers, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and any sports her grandchildren played in.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She always maintained a good sense of humor and always said “You can take everything else away from me but you can never take away my religion and love of God”.

Marlene is survived by her one daughter, Lisa (Jerry) Fuhrer and her one son, David (Kandyce) Giordano; her two step-children, Roberta (David) Klopstein and John Giordano; her four grandsons, Alec and Turner Fuhrer and David and Joseph Giordano; her four granddaughters, Morgan Fuhrer, Jaella and Anna Giordano, and Chloe Wallach.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Jule Ann (Sam) Magro, Joyce (Norman) Ziesemer, Kae Moreno.

Funeral services honoring Marlene’s life will be on Friday, May 6, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Marlene will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rade Milosevic for the excellent care given over all the years.

