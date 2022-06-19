Marlin L. Ruetz

1934-2022

KENOSHA—Marlin “Butch” Ruetz, 88, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, June 14, 2022, at Brookside Care Center.

Born on March 15, 1934, in Racine, he was the son of the late Paul A. and Ruth (Kohlman) Ruetz. He attended St. Marks School and graduated from Mary D. Bradford School in 1953. On October 13, 1973, he married Mary J. Gallo in Kenosha. She preceded him in death on, October 7, 2016.

Marlin enlisted in the Navy Reserve and served from 1952–1960 and was honorably discharged as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. He later went on to work for the City of Kenosha’s Water and Parks Department, where he was employed for 38 years after retiring in April 12,1993. He belonged to the Kenosha Umpire Association from 1961-1965. He played Dartball in the Kenosha Tavern League from 1965-1975. Marlin was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed traveling and the outdoor life.

Surviving Marlin are five children: Deborah (Rick) Stettner of Kenosha, Susan Ruetz of Kenosha, David (Lily) Ruetz of FL, Michael (Lori) Ruetz of CA, and Jeffery Ruetz of OR; three stepchildren: Ramona (Joseph) Kocjan of Racine, Renee (Darryl) Pariseau of Kenosha and Eugene R. Gallo of FL; one brother, Kenneth Ruetz of FL; six grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Marlin is preceded in death by a son, Leonard Ruetz and siblings, Eugene, Frederick, and Dorothy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 20, 2022, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223-51st St., Kenosha, WI, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

