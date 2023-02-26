WILMOT - Marlin R."Bud" Ehlert, 91 years old of Wilmot, WI passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 at home surrounded by family. He was born July 23, 1931 in Spring Grove, IL the son of the late Frank and Flavia (nèe Harm) Ehlert. On July 5, 1952, Bud married Marilyn Hofmann in Wilmot, WI and she preceded him in death in 1995. Bud served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. He spent his career as owner and operator of Sayner Floor Covering. Bud was also a member of the Semrau-Scott-Rausch VFW Post in Wilmot, WI and a lifetime member of the Wilmot Fire Department. He was an avid sports fan and a diehard fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. Bud loved spending time with his wife and family at the second home they owned since 1970 in the Northwoods in Sayner, WI. Above all things, Bud was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.