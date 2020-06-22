Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Westplate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1926-2020

Martha (Betty) Westplate, 94, of Pleasant Prairie went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the home of her daughter, Joanne and Dr. Peter Mariani on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Betty was born on May 26, 1926 in Frostburg, MD., the daughter of the late F. Earl and Ellen (Kroll) Kreitzburg.

Betty was educated at schools in Frostburg, MD graduating from Beall High School in 1944. She received her BS Degree in Commerce & Finance from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, PA in the class of 1948. After graduating, Betty came to Kenosha and was employed as a secretary at the headquarters of Howe Missionary Flying School in Kenosha. Later, Betty was employed as an accountant for Nash Motors.

On June 2, 1951, Betty married John Westplate of Kenosha, at Eckhart Baptist Church in Eckhart, MD.

In later years, Betty attended Carthage College and received a Teaching Certificate in Business Education. She worked as a substitute teacher for the Kenosha Unified Schools until her retirement.

Betty was active with Child Evangelism Fellowship along with her husband. She loved to play the piano and occasionally played at church. She really enjoyed reading, playing board games, doing puzzles and cross word puzzles.