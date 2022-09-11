Martha Stanich

April 19, 1943 - Sept. 7, 2022

KENOSHA - Martha (Holley) Stanich, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Kenosha.

Born April 19, 1943 in Itawamba County, MS, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Lelella (Crane) Holley.

When Martha was 10 years old, she moved from MS to Zion, IL. Following high school, she attended Cosmetology School in Waukegan, IL. She worked as a hairdresser for Bit O' Beauty until having her first child. While her children were young, she continued to cut hair in her home. From 1987-1992 she worked at the Nike Outlet and from 1987-1999, she worked for Fred's Barbershop in Lake Forest. In 1999, she began working as an Assistant to her daughter Stacey in her real estate appraisal business.

Martha was very active at First Assembly of God. For 25 years, she taught Sunday school and was a Sunday School Superintendent, constantly sharing her love of Jesus with children - especially her own. Active in the PTA, she was always chaperoning school events and was loved by children of all ages. She had an extra special place in her heart for her grandchildren - who she lovingly referred to as her "angel babies".

She was a great wife and mother, adored by her children and grandchildren. A wonderful homemaker, cook and baker - she even cooked for the Galloping Gourmet. She was a city champ doubles tennis player and was very active. In her 50's, she twice walked fully around Lake Geneva! Martha was a people person, amazing listener, and everyone who met her easily loved her.

Unbeknownst to her, Martha met her husband, Jeffrey Stanich, Sr. at the early age of 14 at church camp in MI. They married on February 6, 1965 at First Assembly of God and made Kenosha their home. Their union of 57 years was blessed with three beautiful children.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeffrey; her children, Jeffrey (Lana) Stanich, Jr., Stacey Stanich, Michelle (Jan) Anderson; her nine grandchildren, Kegan, Bryan, Jeffrey, Lauren, Mary Kate, John, Ian, Charles, Margaret; her siblings, Joyce (Joe) Leech, Bobby Holley, Jewitte Kelley, Hazel Livingston. She is also survived by her in-laws, Bob and Judy Strunk and Doug and Joan Stanich, by many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved and by loving friends, including her lifelong "Flamingos".

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her siblings, Myrl Holley, Charlene Jackson, Judy Boyd, Jessie Holley, Jackie Holley.

Funeral services honoring Martha's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Journey Church, 10700 75th Street. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Martha will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to Hospice Alliance www.hospicealliance.org or St. Joseph Catholic Academy www.sjcawi.org would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue - 262-658-4101