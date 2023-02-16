KENOSHA—Martin F. Robertson, age 75, a resident of Kenosha, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at his residence.
A memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday in Founders Hall from 4:00 PM until the time of services.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner
(262)653-0667