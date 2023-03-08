1954 – 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Marty Roell, 68, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Marty was born in Pittsburgh, PA, July 19, 1954, to the late Martin Edward II and Jesse (Van Hazinga) Roell.

At a young age he moved to Kenosha, WI where he grew up and made many lifelong friends. On April 12, 1985, he married Suzanne Carlson in Waukegan, IL and together they raised three teenage daughters: Erica, Kristen and Tonya.

Marty worked hard all his life and was very talented and mechanical. Starting at age 14, he worked on lawn mowers and bikes, he then went on to be a Machinist with OMC and then a painter at Vista for the last 37 years.

Marty didn’t wait for retirement to enjoy his life. As a bachelor until age 30, he rode to Alaska on his motorcycle and many other places. When he met Sue and the girls, he became a family man. He and Sue then began “Living the Dream” camping, fishing, and riding the trails Up North on their snowmobiles and ATVs. He was a great husband, dad, and granddad. Marty especially enjoyed deer camp with his grandsons, Ben and Derek.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 38 years, Sue Roell; daughters: Erica Maika, Kristen Fude, and Tonya (Ben) Howell; grandchildren: Will, Kyra, Ben, Derek, Amelia and Colton; and many close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Darren Fude.

A Celebration of Life for Marty will be held at Fireside, 2801-30th Ave., Kenosha, 53144 on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

