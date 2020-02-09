Martin S. Rangel
Martin S. Rangel

Martin S. Rangel

Martin S. Rangel, age 34, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Martin will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, February 14, 2020 at St. Mark’s Catholic Church (7117 – 14th Avenue). A visitation with the family will be held on Friday at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. A full obituary can be found on the Casey Family Options website.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75 th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

