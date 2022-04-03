Jan. 3, 1964—March 16, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Martina “Marti” B. Kingwill, age 58, of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family following a 2+ year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Marti was born on January 3, 1964 in Chicago to Raymond and Helga Blank. She graduated in 1982 from Main East High School in Park Ridge, IL and from Loyola University—Chicago in 1986. Marti married Jim Kingwill on August 31, 1991.

She was employed for 29 years as a Registered Nurse at multiple hospitals and schools in the area, most recently at Lake Forest Academy as a school nurse. She was very active in A.A. and she used it to inspire herself and others to live a better life through recovery.

Martina was a yoga instructor, loved music and dancing, and exploring her spirituality. She loved being outdoors, which included running, sailing, biking and kayaking. Martina loved animals and supported several charities involved in the welfare of animals. She could be seen everyday walking her dogs through the neighborhood. Her greatest joy was being with her family.

Martina is survived by her parents, Raymond and Helga Blank; her husband of 30 years, Jim Kingwill; two children: Christopher and Jessica Kingwill; a brother-in-law, Barry (Beth) Kingwill; her sister-in-law, Stephanie (Tom) Winter; as well as nieces, nephews; other family and many friends.

A Celebration of Martina’s Life will be held later in the year.

Marti’s family would like to give a big thanks to the Cancer Center at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie, to Dr. David Knight and his staff, especially Diane, Brittany, Meghan, and Katie. You were there for us at the toughest time in our lives.

