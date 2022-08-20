Marvin Oechler

Funeral services honoring Marvin’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Avenue, Kenosha. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Marvin will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home and on Monday, August 22, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.