1940-2022

KENOSHA—Mary Ann Sather, 82, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at The Bay at Sheridan surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Ann was born on July 23, 1940 in Chicago, IL, the son of Melvin and Erna (Shable) Nerling. She was educated in the schools of Chicago and Kenosha, graduating from Bradford H.S.

Mary Ann married Allen Sather on September 27, 1988 in Las Vegas.

She was employed for many years at AMC, also working at Herbert’s Jewelry and Hospitality Manor throughout the years. Her hobbies included designing and making jewelry, watching crime shows on TV, dancing, taking long walks, sewing, but most of all spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Allen Sather; her canine friend, Lady; daughter, Melinda Sather of AZ; granddaughters: Teresa and Tricia Miller, Devyn Kelley and Leilah Campos; and great-grandsons: Mason and Abel Freitag. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved son Stephen Miller, and her four legged baby, Tramp.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 PM. Burial will be located at Green Ridge Cemetery. Luncheon will take place at The Fireside Restaurant and Lounge after burial service at 3:00 PM.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943