1929-2022

KENOSHA—Mary Davis, 92, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home at Casa del Mare.

Born in Kenosha, on October 18, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Divina (Negro) Spizzirri.

On May 16, 1953, she married Victor Davis. He preceded her in death on February 25, 1995.

Mary was a homemaker primarily and worked as a cashier over the years. She was a member at St. John Lutheran Church and participated in choir and bible study there. She enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include her son, Thomas Davis; and many loving nieces and nephews; other relatives; and friends.

Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Belotti and Frances Kopacz.

Visitation will take place on Friday, June 24, 2022, at All Saints Mausoleum, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow.

