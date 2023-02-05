May 16, 1960—Jan. 31, 2023

Mary E. Aiello, R.N., 62, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was born on May 16, 1960 in Kenosha to Dr. Victor Aiello, D.D.S. and Elizabeth (O’Hare) Aiello, who affectionally called her “Mary Sunshine”. She graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School and Mary D. Bradford High School Class of 1978. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Nursing degree from U.W. Milwaukee.

From high school through college Mary worked at Brookside Nursing Home in food service. She then spent over 37 years as a treasured nurse in Kenosha. She worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital which then became United Hospital System, now known as Froedtert South. Her areas of expertise were in critical care, cardiac care, and in the cardiac rehab unit. She was Certified in Critical Care; caring for open heart surgery patients; and Quality Monitoring and Measures. She also served as a Nurse Educator and most recently as the Coordinator of Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab. Mary’s caring and compassionate nature is fondly remembered by countless patients and families.

Mary loved supporting and spending time with her nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed cooking, entertaining- hosting family and friends, gardening and gambling.

She is survived by her seven brothers and sisters, Thomas (Rosemary), Martha, Richard (Kari), Jane (Jack) Coshun, Joan (David) Baugher, William (Kris Swift), Peter (Susie) and her Godson, Michael Aiello. She is further survived by her beloved 15 nieces and nephews, 13 great nieces and nephews and 2 more on the way; her numerous close friends and coworkers.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Elizabeth; paternal grandparents, Frank and Rachel Aiello; maternal grandparents, Warren and Lucille O’Hare; brother, John Aiello; sister, Rachel Aiello; nephew, Gregory Chapman; Godparents, Uncle Sam Nello and Auntie Lu Cicchini; and all of her maternal and paternal aunts and uncles.

Funeral services honoring Mary’s life will be on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at church for the Mass. Inurnment will be held privately. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. concluding with Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to the American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org/aha/donate) or a charity of your choice.

