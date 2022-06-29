Mary E. Yorton

1936 – 2022

For 86 memorable years, Mary Ellen Yorton was a caregiver extraordinaire. She cared for her family, her friends, and her patients as a nurse. She cared for her home, her town, and the possessions she and her husband Jim worked so hard to attain. She cared about her past and her grandsons’ futures. She even cared for the nurses who cared for her near the end of her life, giving them spirited pep talks after she’d lost much of her ability to speak.

Born of modest means, Mary took nothing for granted. She cared for all that life brought.

To the modern ear, “caring” suggests protecting, restoring, or shepherding. But the verb “care” comes from the Old English word, “caru”, which means to show sorrow or grief. So, these words represent caring in the oldest sense of the word.

Mary passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022, from complications of dementia and a stroke. She led a vibrant life, brimming with traditions (Bart’s after bowling), travels (Ireland, Mexico, Hawaii and more), and gaggles of fun-loving friends (“OFO” pals descending on unsuspecting golf resorts—think Rodney Dangerfield in Caddyshack). For the sake of decorum, let’s just say Mary & Co. knew how to have a good time.

Even with all that fun, Mary was serious about living a good life and knew it didn’t happen by chance. Her secrets to success seem quaint today, but they resulted in a life well lived.

Mary stood for hard work and deferred gratification. “Pay yourself first” we’d hear, teaching us the value of saving today for a better tomorrow.

Commitment counted, in her marriage of 61+ years, her lifelong friendships, and her faith. Mary was devoted to her husband Jim, advocating for him fiercely throughout his life and especially in his final years. She was equally steadfast with her friends. Once you were in her circle, you were there for life.

Mary valued practicality, as long as she could splurge on a gorgeous purse or earrings now and then.

Mary was tough as nails. In a world of increasingly fragile people, Mary did hard things with intensity and dogged determination. Particularly for the people she loved. She was small but mighty, could get by on next to no sleep, and always found energy to help others meet a difficult challenge, even at the expense of her own needs.

Mary was a lifelong fan of her sons, grandsons, and daughter-in-law. She cheered us when we were up, and even more when we were down. She offered wise advice when needed, but more often lent a shoulder or an ear. We’re all better for her loving support.

In the end, Mary was the recovery room nurse who helped us all recover and restore the things that make life worth living. She was for others, and we’ll be forever for her.

Mary is survived by two sons: Jim Yorton of Chicago, IL and Tom (Maria) Yorton of Barrington, IL; and grandsons: Shane Yorton of Denver, CO and Will Yorton of Nashville, TN. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by brothers Jim, Gene and Ed Kemen, and a sister, Dorothy, in infancy.

Visitation will be held TODAY, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. at Proko Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223 51st Street, Kenosha, WI. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Mary’s Online Memorial Book at: