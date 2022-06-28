Mary E. Yorton

1936—2022
KENOSHA—Mary Ellen Yorton, 86 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.—11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223 51st Steet, Kenosha, WI. Interment will be in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI, following the funeral mass.
