 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary E. Yorton

  • 0
Mary E. Yorton

1936—2022

KENOSHA—Mary Ellen Yorton, 86 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.—11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 2223 51st Steet, Kenosha, WI. Interment will be in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI, following the funeral mass.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Mary’s

Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't know what to wear to a job interview? Here are some tips

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert