Mary Elizabeth (nee Wagner) Leccesi

Sept. 26, 1958 - June 29, 2022

BEACH PARK - Mary Elizabeth (nee Wagner) Leccesi, 64, of Beach Park passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home.

She was born September 26, 1958, at Victory Memorial Hospital in Waukegan and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary worked as a Registered Nurse at Victory Memorial Hospital and Vista Medical Center and retired after 40 years of service.

She was a 1976 Graduate of WTHS and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside that started her journey toward 40 years of being a Register Nurse in the State of Illinois.

She was a member of PAWS Chicago, Aztalan Cycle Club and was the best hockey and motocross mom, grandma, fan and cheerleader.

Mary was an avid Harley passenger, loved to garden, make T-shirt blankets for her family and enjoyed RV camping with family and friends. She married the love of her life, Tony Leccesi at Immaculate Conception Church in Waukegan on October 15, 1983.

Mary is survived by her loving husband, Anthony "Tony" Leccesi; sons: Michael Leccesi, Gregg (Ashley) Leccesi; grandchildren: Oliver, Toby, Madison, Grayson Leccesi; brother, Michael Wagner; brother-in-law, John (Jean) Leccesi; sisters-in-law: Ann (Steve) Smelser, Theresa (Jim) Patterson; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; many hockey and moto cross friends and families.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Ruth (nee Klem) Wagner and sister-in-law, Linda Wagner.

Funeral mass will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at St. Dismas Church, 2600 Sunset Ave., Waukegan. Private interment will be at Better Place Forest in Rock River, Oregon, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, July 29, 2022, at Peterson & Patch Funeral Home, 408 N. Sheridan Road in Waukegan.

Immediately following the funeral mass the Celebration of Mary's Life will continue at Noon at Top Shelf Ice Arena, 6152 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee, its located on the northside of Gurnee Mills near entrance H. Wear your hockey and Motocross jerseys and bring your skates.

Donations in Mary's name may be made to Chicago PAWS www.pawschicago.org or American Cancer Society www.cancer.org.

