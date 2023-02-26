WEYAUWEGA - Mary Ellen Gain, age 87, of Weyauwega, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Bethany Home in Waupaca.

The Funeral Mass for Mary will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Weyauwega. A visitation for Mary will be held at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.