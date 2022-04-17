1924-2022

KENOSHA—Mary Ellen Werner, 98, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Waterford Senior Living in Waterford, WI surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Kenosha, WI on January 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Harry and Edna (Barrows) Thompson.

Mary Ellen attended local schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School. On September 27, 1944, she married William G. Werner at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha, WI. After 67 years of marriage, he preceded her in death 2011.

Mary Ellen loved to bake, specifically her special chocolate cupcakes for any occasion. She was thoughtful, and always sent cards. She was a lifelong learner and enjoyed taking courses at Gateway Technical College.

Mary Ellen was active in her children’s lives as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She was a member at Somers Community Church and volunteered at St. Mark Catholic Church. In her free time, Mary Ellen liked to spend time bird watching, especially cardinals. Above all, she cherished time spent with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children: Mary Elizabeth (Paul) Krogh, William C. (Mary Ann) Werner, John T. (Christine) Werner, and Tom J. (Kim) Werner. She is further survived by her nephews, who were more like sons to Mary Ellen: Jim (Carol) and Woody (Madge) Bishop; grandchildren: Jennifer (Kenton) Powell, Carolyn (George) Nellessen, Alison (Ray) Burgett, Drew (Beka) Werner, Laura (Mike) Shear, Diane (Tim) Bishop, T.J. Werner, Abby (Jordan) Adams; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Ann in 1955; sisters, Ruth Bishop Smith and Harriet Camponeschi; and brother, Norman Thompson.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Funeral Services for Mary Ellen will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Somers Community Church, 9918 12th St., Kenosha, WI 53144 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to NAMI of Kenosha County, PO Box 631 Kenosha, WI 53141, in Mary Ellen’s memory.

