Mary Ellen Werwie

Nov. 26, 1928—Oct. 6, 2022

Mary Ellen (Weinheimer) Werwie, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Born on November 26, 1928 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of Edwin and Mary (Loeffler) Weinheimer.

In 1946, she graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in Racine, WI.

In 1947, Mary Ellen began working for the Simmons Company. In 1971, she worked at Kenosha’s First National Bank until her retirement in 1991.

On July 24, 1948 she was united in marriage to John A. Werwie at St. George Catholic Church in Kenosha, WI. Their union was blessed with 64 years of marriage until his passing on July 8, 2012.

She loved watching all sports—especially football, and basketball during March Madness. She enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Hawaii, summers in Crivitz—where she enjoyed fishing with her husband, working jigsaw puzzles and playing cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Mary Ellen will be missed by her children, John (Diane) Werwie, Vicki (Dave) Romans, Judy (Paul) Pulera, Jeff (Diana) Werwie, Rick (Lee) Werwie and Tom (Liz) Werwie; her grandchildren, Michael, Amy, Tim, Julie, Nick, Vinnie, John, Paulie, Lisa, Jason, Carly, Abby, Ricky; her great-grandchildren, Ziva, Ryker, Myla, Julian, Georgia, Reid, Blake, Charlie, Carter, Vincenzo, Matteo, Analise, Nina, Paul (PJ), baby Swartz on the way; her sisters, Dorothy Beck and Sister Susan Weinheimer, SSSF.

In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Mary.

Memorial services honoring Mary Ellen’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Burial service will be held privately. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Hospice Alliance Inc./Hospice House, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 https://www.hospicealliance.org would be appreciated.

