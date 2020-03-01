Mary H. Wirch

September 3, 1948 - February 23, 2020

Mary H. Wirch, 71, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie surrounded by her loving family.

Born on September 3, 1948 in Monticello, AK; she grew up in Texas and Iowa, but considered Lost Nation, IA to be her hometown. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Edwin and Margaret (Wright) Hancock. She graduated from Millikin University and earned her Master's degree from National Louis University. She moved to Kenosha in 1970.

On June 24, 1972, she married Robert Wirch in Waukon, IA in a little white church on a hill.

She was employed by the Waukegan School District as an art teacher for 34 years until her retirement in 2005.

Mary was an active member of The First Presbyterian Church of Kenosha. She sang in their choir for over 40 years and enjoyed helping with many groups and events. She was an outstanding volunteer at Kemper Center, and for ten years she loved helping decorate the Durkee Mansion in 1860s Christmas themes.