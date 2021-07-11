Dec. 7, 1926 — July 6, 2021
TARPON SPRINGS, Florida — Mary J. Leipzig passed away peacefully in Tarpon Springs, Florida on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 after enjoying 94 years, 6 months and 30 days here on earth. Now we can rejoice in her happiness in heaven.
Mary was born on December 7, 1926, in Kenosha, the daughter of Joseph and Katherine (Gajdos) Krman. She was a lifelong resident of Kenosha. She left high school to assist in her country’s World War II production effort.
On June 18, 1949, she married Harry “Sonny” P. Leipzig. They celebrated 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2000.
Their union produced seven children, all her favorite! Neil (Carol) Leipzig, Jane (David) Victoria, Harry R. (Lynn) Leipzig, Diane (Keith) Wehr, Joanne (Bob) Marfechuk, Paul (Kathy) Leipzig, Tammy (Scott) Berzin.
She had 16 grandchildren who all held a special place in her heart: Gena, Christopher, Lynnea, David, Alex, Kristen, Lauren, Shane, Allyssa, Bryan, Stephanie, Eric, Jade, Evan, Sarah and Melissa. Also, 25 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a special goddaughter, Kristine Scuglik Gundacker.
Mary was a Homemaker and caretaker. Her family was her joy! Everything she did revolved around her family. While she never learned to drive, she didn’t let that stop her. She either walked where she needed to go or rode Bus #2 (formerly known as the Blue Line) in town with her kids & grandkids over the years.
She was lucky to be one of four sisters who were great friends. She never missed special occasions as an excuse to get together with Helen, Ann & Ethel.
She was a devout Catholic, a life-long member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Kenosha, a member of St. Anthony’s Rosary Society & First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She loved hats and was known to wear beautiful ones to Sunday Mass. After Sunday Mass she always had a special meal for her family waiting at her place. She loved collecting recipes and loved cooking well into her nineties. Kolaches were her baking specialty and she always seemed to find time to make a batch in a pinch. She was always up for a trip to the Casino or a game of Bingo with her friends at St. Catherine’s Commons and the cocktail hour once a month — one brandy old-fashion sweet and one to go. Mary showed her fun side when Halloween came around and was definitely the envy of her peers with her unparalleled costume designs, winning first place many times in best costume contests. Her daughters always looked forward to assisting her with makeup and accessories. Mary loved Christmas as it was a way to get all of her family together for a themed dinner celebration, songs & laughter. She was tolerant of everyone she met, never had a harsh word about anyone. She was the glue of our family, always accompanied by unconditional love. Her life will live on through her family.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harry “Sonny”; sisters: Helen Garchek and Ann Tucker; grandson, Eric David Clark – KIA Operation Iraqi Freedom; and two grandsons at birth.
Visitation will take place on Monday, July 12 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 12:30 pm at St Anthony’s Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Ave., with Fr. Todd Belardi officiating and the St. Anthony Rosary Society attending.
Private interment will take place in St. James Cemetery
Her family has suggested memorials to: Seasons Hospice, 17757 US Hwy 19 N. Suite 175, Clearwater, FL 33764 or The Wounded Warriors Project
