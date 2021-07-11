Mary J. Leipzig

She was a devout Catholic, a life-long member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Kenosha, a member of St. Anthony’s Rosary Society & First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. She loved hats and was known to wear beautiful ones to Sunday Mass. After Sunday Mass she always had a special meal for her family waiting at her place. She loved collecting recipes and loved cooking well into her nineties. Kolaches were her baking specialty and she always seemed to find time to make a batch in a pinch. She was always up for a trip to the Casino or a game of Bingo with her friends at St. Catherine’s Commons and the cocktail hour once a month — one brandy old-fashion sweet and one to go. Mary showed her fun side when Halloween came around and was definitely the envy of her peers with her unparalleled costume designs, winning first place many times in best costume contests. Her daughters always looked forward to assisting her with makeup and accessories. Mary loved Christmas as it was a way to get all of her family together for a themed dinner celebration, songs & laughter. She was tolerant of everyone she met, never had a harsh word about anyone. She was the glue of our family, always accompanied by unconditional love. Her life will live on through her family.