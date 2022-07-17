Mary Josephine Jorgenson

1925—2022

KENOSHA—“We always thought the world would stop turning before you did.”

Mary Jorgenson, 97, of Kenosha passed away on July 9, 2022, at Froedtert South Kenosha, the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Kramer) Giorno. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Mary married Merton Jorgenson on August 19, 1944, in Durham, NC. She worked for Kenosha Unified Schools for 18 years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Kenosha Senior Citizens Center, Catholic Women’s Club, Red Hat Club, sewing club and the RSVP Chorus. Her hobbies included caring for children at St. Mary’s Parish Center, baking, crocheting, but most of all she loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons: Merton Jorgenson of Racine, Mark (Cheryl) Jorgenson of Kenosha; daughter, Margaret (David) Mink of Kenosha; brother, Charles Giorno of Kenosha; sister, Rosemary Brunner of Kenosha; also included are six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband; her brothers: Joseph and John Giorno; and her sister, Virginia Kreuscher.

A visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 10:00 A.M.—12:00 P.M. with services to follow at 12:00PM. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.

