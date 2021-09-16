Mary "Kay" Johnson

A visitation will be held on Monday September 20, 2021 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 6:00 p.m. Burial Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Kay’s family would like to thank, her cousin, Mimi Ericson for all of the love and support that she showed Kay throughout the years and the staffs at Froedtert in Kenosha, Paratech Ambulance, and the Kenosha Fire Dept.