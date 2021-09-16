 Skip to main content
Mary "Kay" Johnson
Mary "Kay" Johnson

Mary "Kay" Johnson

1946 — 2021

Kay Johnson, 74, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday September 11, 2021 at Froedtert Wauwatosa.

A visitation will be held on Monday September 20, 2021 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 6:00 p.m. Burial Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Kay’s family would like to thank, her cousin, Mimi Ericson for all of the love and support that she showed Kay throughout the years and the staffs at Froedtert in Kenosha, Paratech Ambulance, and the Kenosha Fire Dept.

A full obituary will be in Saturday’s Kenosha News and available at www.kenoshafuneralservices.com.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-194

