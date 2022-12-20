Aug. 18, 1939—Dec. 13, 2022

HUGO, MN—Mary Lou Kretschmer, 83, of Hugo, MN, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Keystone Place at LaValle Fields in Hugo, MN.

She was born August 18, 1939, in Illinois to Edward “Bud” and Marie Redden. She attended and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington, WI and graduated from St. Luke’s Nursing School, becoming a Registered Nurse.

On October 19, 1963, she was united in marriage to Henry Clayton Kretschmer at Holy Name Catholic Church in Wilmot, WI. Following marriage, they made their home in New Munster, WI before moving to Burlington, WI. In July of 2022 she relocated to Hugo, MN. Mary Lou was a member of St. Mary Parish in Burlington, was a lunch lady at St. Mary’s Schools for a few years and a Eucharistic Minister at Mount Carmel for some years.

Mary Lou is survived by her children: Carrie (Mike) McConville of Evansville, WI, Ann (Tony) Knutson of Oconomowoc, WI, John (Carie) Kretschmer of Circle Pines, MN, and Joe (Beth) Kretschmer of LaCrosse, WI; granchildren: Samantha Snyder, Emily (Alex) Suemnicht, Addy McConville, Garret and Braden Lueth, Jacob Kretschmer and Lexie (Jesse) Wolfe, Julia and Henry Kretschmer; great-grandchildren: Odin and Luca Wolfe. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Clayton.

“Ready to lend a sympathetic ear to the downtrodden, broken hearted, and lonely, Mom is now listening to the voice of the Father.” Written by her children.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Lou will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home on Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. Mary Lou will be laid to rest at St. Mary Cemetery immediately following Mass.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434