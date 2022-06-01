1937 – 2022

Mary Lou Swanson, 84 years old of Bristol, WI passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at Brookside Care Center, Kenosha, WI.

She was born October 20, 1937, in Chicago, IL the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Duzmal) Emerson. On September 27, 1969, she married Lowell Swanson in Chicago, IL and they settled in Kenosha County shortly after. Lowell preceded her in death in 2006. Mary Lou was a devout Catholic and an active parishioner of St. Scholastica (now Holy Cross East) Catholic Church, Bristol, WI where she taught CCD for 30 years. She also volunteered at the Shalom Center. Mary Lou cherished time spent with her family and loved being a grandmother.

Survivors include her sons, Robert (Wendy Lasko) Swanson, of Bristol, WI, John Swanson of Lyons, WI, and James (Kim) Swanson of Wilmot, WI; five grandchildren, Daniel Swanson, Gwendolyn Swanson, Claude (Kaylene) Mackay, Kyle Mackay, and Kira Mackay; a brother, Richard (Mary Ann) Emerson; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by brothers, Fr. Robert Emerson, Donald (Mary) Emerson, and Kenneth Emerson.

The family would like to extend their gratitude toward the Kidney Center staff at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital (St. Catherine’s Medical Center) for their care and compassion.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 18700 116th Street, Bristol, WI with Mass of Christian Burial to commence at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions in her memory to Holy Cross Catholic Church.

