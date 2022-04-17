June 28, 1931—April 13, 2022

UNION GROVE—Mary Lou Willkomm, age 90, formerly of Union Grove, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, at Oak Park Place, Burlington. Mary Lou was born June 28, 1931, to Albert and Laura (nee Diedrich) Ehlen in Brighton, WI. Her early life was spent in Brighton where she attended St. Francis Grade school then graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Burlington.

On February 14, 1953, she was united in marriage to Nicholas Willkomm at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Town of Paris. Nicholas passed away June 27, 2015. Following their marriage, they lived in the Town of Paris, where they lived on the family farm and raised their 12 children. They moved to Union Grove 30 years ago.

Mary Lou was a fulltime wife and mother to Nicholas and her children. She loved and treasured her family more than anything. She was an amazing cook in the kitchen and had excellent baking and canning skills. Her family favorites were her pies. She also enjoyed playing cards. Mary Lou was previously involved in her church and was active in the Christian Mothers at St. John’s.

Mary Lou is survived by her children: Marilyn (Jim) Lois, Kathy (Norm) Drissel, Mike (Connie), Nick (Kelly), Pat, Peter (Diana), Diane (John) Myers, Mark (Dara), Ed (Michelle), David (Dawn), Steve and Charlie (Missy); 30 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law: Dorothy and Kathy Ehlen; and sister M. Generose Willkomm; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws Nicholas (Josephine) Willkomm, sister Evelyn (Ed) Kipp, brothers: Ray (Della), Fritz (Ollie), Eugene, Jim (Sue), and Richard; sisters and brothers-in-law: Esther (Willard) Fonk, Frances (James) Jardine, Lucille (Gilbert) Weis, Sylvester (Anne), Elmer (Dorothy), Frank (Hazel), Joe (Ethel), Clarence (Edna), George (Maureen), Louis (Joan), Matthew (Maxine); son-in-law Joel Richter; daughter-in-law Gayle Willkomm; and grandchildren Fred and Amy.

The family has suggested memorials, in honor of Mary Lou, be made to St. Croix Hospice.

Mary Lou’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Staff at Oak Park Place of Burlington, St. Croix Hospice and for Fr. Jim Volkert, for all their care and compassion at this difficult time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 6:00 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Paris. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 3:00 PM until 5:30 PM, at the church. Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

