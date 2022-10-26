April 11, 1949—Oct. 22, 2022

KENOSHA—Mary (Michels) Linkus, age 73, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her residence in Kenosha.

Born on April 11, 1949 in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Sophie (Barieka) Michels. She grew up attending Holy Rosary School and was a 1967 graduate of Bradford High School. Mary received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from U.W. Madison in 1971 and her Master’s Degree in Education from U.W. Whitewater in 1982.

On July 5, 1975, Mary was united in marriage to Bill Linkus at the Northside Bible Church in Kenosha. Their union was blessed with 47 years of marriage.

In early years, Mary taught high school. Until her retirement, she spent over 30 years as an Administrative Assistant Instructor at M.A.T.C.

After retirement, Mary devoted herself to years of service at First Christian Church and supported many Christian Missionaries. She strived to accept people where they were in life and bring them closer to Jesus.

Mary loved to bake- especially during the holidays, and cookies in particular. She was an avid reader and loved the Milwaukee Brewers.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Bill Linkus; her brother, Jerry Michels; her sister-in-law, Sue (Steve) Musurlian; her nephew, Ryan (Nikki) Michels; her grand-nephews, Bryce and Blake Michels; her many life-long friends.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Lois Michels.

Funeral services honoring Mary’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at First Christian Church, 13022 Wilmot Road. Private interment will be held in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Mary will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Mary’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Feed My Starving Children, Milwaukee Rescue Mission, or Make a Wish Foundation-WI would be appreciated by the family.

