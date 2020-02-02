1936-2020

Mary Wildenberg, 83, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Froedtert South Kenosha.

She was born March 18, 1936, the daughter of the late Ellis and Mary (Ravenscroft) McClenning in Hannibal, Missouri.She graduated High School in Powers, MI. She then attended Olivet Nazarene College.

On January 11, 1958, she married Jack Wildenberg in Tupelo, Mississippi. They moved to Kenosha in 1958 and have resided here since.

She worked at Warwick in Zion, IL, where she met the love of her life, Jack. While raising her family, Mary sold Stanley Home Products. She met a lot of wonderful people during these years. Most recently, Mary was employed by Kenosha Beef until her retirement in 1990.

She was a member of The Well Church. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, card making, playing the piano, and singing in church. Above all else, Mary enjoyed spending time with her friends, children, and especially, her grandchildren.