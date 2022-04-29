Dec. 18, 1936—April 22, 2022

MaryAnn Passarelli, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Born on December 18, 1936, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late “Sam” Salvatore and “Sue” Susan (Mancusi) Puntillo. She attended Bain Elementary, McKinley Jr. High School, and Mary D. Bradford High School, graduating in 1954. She furthered her education by attending Gateway Technical School.

On July 4, 1959, she was united in marriage to “Emil” Umile Passarelli at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church. Emil preceded her in death on June 2, 2020.

She was employed at Vincent McCall and Great Lakes Naval Base for many years until she became a stay-at-home mother. Once back into the work field MaryAnn was employed by Manutronics. She became a stay-at-home “mom” again. Finally, she retired from Kmart, where she was a door greeter and ran the electronic department that she loved.

MaryAnn and Emil were life-long members of Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Holy Rosary School Board, Senior Choir, member of the parish council, and Holy Rosary’s Altar and Rosary Society. She was proud to be the first Girl Scout Leader of Holy Rosary School. She was also a room mother for many years as she loved being with the children. MaryAnn was a member of the Alpine Club and Vittoria Colonna/Roma Lodge. She loved to play bocce, enjoyed vacations and trips to the casino. Most of all she loved to entertain her family and friends around her table while enjoying her famous spaghetti and meatballs.

She was known to many as a comical jokester, a lifelong friend, and a very honest (with no filter) and compassionate person. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. MaryAnn is survived by her children, Susanna (Kevin) Elrod, Joseph Passarelli (Michelle Kloehn) and Rosemarie Habel; her grandchildren, Steven and Christopher Elrod and Sofia Habel; her loving sister, Sister Lucille Ann Puntillo FSSJ, her sisters-in-law, Esterina Savaglio, Rita Ruffolo, Carmella Passarelli, and Yvonne Puntillo and brother-in-law Giovanni (Rosetta) Passarelli and many loving nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to extend a special THANK-YOU to Gina Mangiaracina for her compassionate, patient, fun-loving care. She will forever be considered a member of our family.

In addition to her husband and parents, MaryAnn was preceded in death by her beloved son, Michael Passarelli on February 28, 1991; her brothers, Charles and James Puntillo; her in-laws, “Frank” Francesco and Virginia (Tenuta) Passarelli; her sisters-in-law, Rosina (Giuseppe) Pulice and Concetta (Francesco) Caira; her brothers-in-law, Antonio “Tony” Passarelli; Pietro Ruffolo, Domenico Savaglio; her niece, Maria Pulice; her nephews, “Frank” Francesco Passarelli and “Benny” Benedetto Savaglio.

Funeral services honoring MaryAnn’s life will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. The Mass will be streamed live on the Piasecki Funeral Home Facebook page. The livestream can be viewed by anyone (even those who do not have a Facebook account) at facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for MaryAnn will be held on Sunday, May 1, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101