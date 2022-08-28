April 1, 1946—Aug. 14, 2022

APPLETON—Marylyn “Mindy” Cibrario (nee Burr) passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 after battling a long illness. Her death occurred while under treatment for her illness at Froedtert Medical Center in Milwaukee, WI.

Mindy was born in LaCrosse, WI the daughter of Donald Burr (deceased) and Mary (nee Hartley) Burr on April 1, 1946.

Mindy’s immediate surviving family are her husband, Daniel Cibrario; her son, Bradley and his spouse Anne Cibrario; grandchildren: Jennifer and Zachary Cibrario; and one great-grandson, Silas Thede. Mindy’s other surviving family include: her mother, Mary Hartley; her two brothers with spouses: Brian and Kathy Burr, Wayne and Carla Burr; and her two sisters with spouses: Donna Lee and Todd Papenfuss, and Kerry and David Johnson. Besides her mom and siblings, Mindy has numerous in-laws and nieces and nephews on both sides of her extended family.

It is Mindy’s final wishes that her family and friends know that she deeply loved them and she knew she was loved by them. Instead of ordinary funeral rites, she requested that friends and family gather for a memorial to celebrate her long life, very well lived and filled with love and happiness.

In lieu of flowers, Mindy wanted to suggest that friends and family have a tree or flowering shrub planted in her memory or donate to a suitable charity, such as children’s hospitals, cancer research, pet rescue or a worthwhile charity of their choice to honor her memory.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Round About Bar and Grill, 110 E. Co. Rd. KK in Kaukauna, WI.