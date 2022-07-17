Maurice Jess Carroll

1939—2022

KENOSHA—Maurice Carroll, 83, of Kenosha passed away on July 12, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Maurice was born on February 22, 1939, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Maurice Carroll and Lucille Zink. He was educated in the schools of Oklahoma. He married Katharine Brugger on August 24, 1963 in Kenosha, they later divorced but remained friends. Maurice was a proud Navy Vet, serving our country for 20 years. His hobbies included reading, watching old movies and keeping up with college sports.

Survivors include his two wonderful children: Michael (Michele) and Amy L. Carroll of Kenosha; sister, Judith (Ralph) Throop of Ponca City, OK; three nieces: Heather Throop, Amber Orr both of Ponca City, OK, Christie Wyatt of Carrollton, Texas; and two beautiful grandchildren: Alia M. Skowron and Brandon J. Carroll; and ex-wife, Katharine Hatcher. Maurice was preceded in death by his parents: Maurice Carroll and Lucille Zink; and beloved sister, Catherine Bay.

Services will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 5:00 P.M.—7:00 P.M., with prayer service starting at 7:00 P.M., lead by Susan Patterson-Sumwalt of First United Methodist Church. Maurice will be laid to rest with military honors at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 9:00 A.M.

