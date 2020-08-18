McKenna E. Skarda

McKenna’s most extraordinary and admirable accomplishments were shown and felt day in and day out, as a loving daughter, sister, cousin, niece, grandchild, and friend. Her radiance was infectious, her soul pure and sweet. McKenna seized every moment and embodied true love and life itself. She never missed an opportunity to travel far and wide, inevitably enriching the lives of those she encountered along the way. Children especially were mesmerized by her love and adored her to no end. She had an adventurous spirit and giving soul. Her strength lifted everyone up and remains admired by all. McKenna’s smile and laughter was brighter than the sun, and may that light never fade.